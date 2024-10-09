Karrine Steffans was 22 when she was sent to Diddy's home as a 'gift'.

When Elizabeth Ovesen was in her 20s, she went by a different name.

Known in the hip-hop industry as Karrine Steffans, she started her career as a model before going on to star in over 20 music videos as a dancer. She worked with LL Cool J and Mystikal, along with controversial singer R. Kelly.

In her later years, Steffans shed light on her negative experiences in the industry in her popular Vixen book series, beginning with Confessions of a Video Vixen in 2005.

In the books, she opened up about her romantic relationships with a bevy of famous men, including Jay-Z, DMX, Vin Diesel, Lil Wayne, Method Man, and even Bill Maher.

Steffans also had a brief relationship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Comedian Bill Maher and Karrine Steffans in 2005. Image: Getty.