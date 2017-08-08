Karl Stefanovic calls out government on same sex marriage stance: "Pull your fingers out."

In an impassioned plea to the Australian government, morning television host Karl Stefanovic has labelled the Government’s proposed plebiscite vote “complete BS”.
“A non-binding, non-compulsory postal vote is complete BS,” he said on air this morning. “There have been far too many column inches, far too much air time, far too much tax-payer time and money wasted on an issue I believe should be decided in the parliament.”
This comes after the Liberal Party shut down Labor’s latest bid to take the issue to a conscience vote, meaning the plebiscite is the only way forward – if it can make it through the Senate.