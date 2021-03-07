"I just had a big breakfast!" Karl Stefanovic shuts down pregnancy rumours.

This International Women's Day, Mamamia has pledged to #ChooseToChallenge gender stereotypes. That's why we're flipping the script in the stories you'll find on our homepage today. To draw attention to the ridiculous stories that still get written about women in the public eye, we've written satirical stories about male public figures, using the type of headlines that are still, in 2021, exclusively written about women. You can read more about our pledge to #ChooseToChallenge gender stereotypes this IWD here.

Karl Stefanovic has shut down pregnancy rumours after fans spotted his noticeable baby bump during this morning's episode of Today.

After a cooking segment on the show, where Stefanovic made bacon and egg rolls with Curtis Stone, fans noticed his obvious baby bump under his navy blue suit, crisp white shirt and maroon and white spotted tie.

They also noticed a... tomato sauce stain on said crisp white shirt.

"KARL'S PREGNAAAAANT," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"I can't believe he thought he would be able to hide that bump under that suit," said another.

"I wonder who they'll replace Karl with when he goes on maternity leave," added another Today fan.

Australia's resident morning TV bad boy took to Instagram after the show to slam the rumours, saying he'd just had a big breakfast.

"C'mon guys, I'm not pregnant," he said while rubbing his bump. "I just had a big breakfast."

"Curtis dared me to eat six bacon and egg rolls when we went to the ad break and you know I don't like to back down from a dare," he continued.