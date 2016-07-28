Karl Stefanovic just made some horribly offensive 'jokes' about trans people.

Oh, Karl, Karl, KARL.
Not only have you apparently missed that the term “tranny” is deeply offensive, you have also just spouted the word several times in an attempt to crack jokes about your colleagues being mugged in Rio de Janeiro.
Just, no.
In case you missed it, Today reporter Christine Ahern and her cameraman were almost robbed of their equipment on Copacabana beach an hour after arriving for the Olympics.
Simply employing the outdated word “transvestite” itself is a big mistake. And yet the slur was being tossed around throughout yesterday. We’ll get back to this later.
When the Today show crossed to Ahern in Rio this morning, Stefanovic couldn’t help himself from mocking the mugging.
.@ChristineAhern & cameraman survived a would-be robber in Rio! #9Today https://t.co/PVdZZdiN8g
— The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) July 27, 2016
“Christine, at first I was afraid I was petrified, I kept thinking I could never live without you by my side …” Stefanovic said.
With the disco gay anthem I Will Survive playing in the background, Ahern completed the verse: “but then I spent so many nights just thinking how you did me wrong Karl, and I grew strong.”
“I’m okay. I’m fine,” she continued. “I’m fine. I’M FINE.”
I beefed up my security for Rio ???????? A photo posted by Christine Ahern (@christineahern) on