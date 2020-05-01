The Spill: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. It looks like Karl Stefanvoic and Jasmine Yarbrough are about to welcome their first baby.

Congratulations are (almost) in order!

Today Show host Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine Yarbrough were seen on their way to a Sydney hospital earlier today, ahead of the birth of their baby girl.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail Australia, Karl and Jasmine were seen walking into the hospital with a packed suitcase, as paparazzi swarmed around them.

It was only two days ago that the 36-year-old shoe designer, who married Stefanovic back in 2018, uploaded a photo to her Instagram captioned, “Countdown is on!”

This will be Karl and Jasmine's first child together. They are expecting a baby girl.