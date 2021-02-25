Karl Stefanovic listed everything he lost in his divorce live on air, and more in Celeb in 5.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.



1. Karl Stefanovic listed everything he lost in his divorce, live on air.

Karl Stefanovic has opened up about what he lost in his divorce from Cassandra Thorburne live on air this morning, and apparently it's... everything?

On The Kyle and Jackie O Show today, Stefanovic discussed all the things that disappeared during his divorce and moving out of his family home, explaining that the two Logies he won during his time at Nine were "probably at the bottom of Sydney Harbour somewhere".

"I've occasionally said to my daughter, hey listen, in the attic or somewhere have you ever come across any of these things," and of course, she too has no idea.

Other notable missing items include a "collector's edition" XXXX gold can with Karl's face on it, and a VB mini fridge.

So, really important stuff, obviously.

2. Apparently, the whole Farmer Wants A Wife finale was complete bulls**t.

Remember that Farmer Wants A Wife scandal that involved Alex Taylor and Henrietta Moore last year?

You know the one - when Farmer Alex showed up with his runner-up, Henrietta, instead of his chosen girl, Jess Wolfe.

It was wild, we were all very shocked. Only it was actually fake, because apparently the couple were never dating in the first place.

Chatting to The Wash this week, Henrietta explained that she only joined her farmer at the reunion as moral support - nothing more.