The Spill: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

He also shared how difficult it’s been adjusting to newborn life when he has to wake up early for the show.

“Is this all part of a dream?” he asked Allison.

“It felt very difficult waking up this morning only five minutes after changing a nappy, but it’s like riding a bike, you just get used to it.”

But it sounds like it’s all been worth it.

“She is so gorgeous, 2.9 kilos of just scrumptious delight,” said Karl.

“Thank you for all your messages at home. This is a really beautiful time for us and we felt all your love.”

We’re glad to hear Karl, Jasmine and baby Harper are going well.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast. In today’s episode, co-hosts Kee Reece and Laura Brodnik chat about all the juicy gossip from the Too Hot To Handle reunion. Post continues below.

2. Weeks after going public with his relationship, MasterChef’s Ben Ungermann might secretly be engaged.

Just weeks after going public with his relationship with South African TV presenter Leigh-Anne Williams, it seems MasterChef’s Ben Ungermann may be secretly engaged.

The 34-year-old, who has been in a long-distance relationship with the “very private” radio host for 14 months, is said to have met Leigh-Ann in Cape Town after she interviewed him on her radio show segment, ‘Man Crush Monday’.