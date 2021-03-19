"Uber anyone?" We need to talk about Karl Stefanovic's stand-up comedy routine... immediately.

Karl Stefanovic conquered his biggest fear on Friday morning's Today show, and I for one am really proud of him.

All morning, Allison Langdon and co teased the end of the show, where ol' mate Karl would deliver a stand-up comedy routine. They even got Joel Creasey on for moral support and/or to provide tips on how to make it less of a train wreck.

And goodness, it was really something.

Watch: Karl's Comedy Club has its debut. Post continues below video.

Personally, I enjoyed it. But I have been working from home with Karl and Ally beaming into my lounge room for the best part of a year now, and it's led me to develop a weird affinity for them. I'm perhaps unable to offer an objective view because sometimes I laugh at Karl as a way to avoid my early morning work responsibilities, while also pretending I'm keeping up with breaking news.

But when 9am Friday rolled around, and it was standup time, I was only avoiding mid-morning responsibilities, which are far less important.

The segment began with some weird camera movement. I felt drunk, which is bad for 9am but also good to accurately portray all other comedy gigs I have been to.

"Can we start that again with some Seinfeld music?" he asked, and some poor producer behind-the-scenes had to scramble and deliver.

