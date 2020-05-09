The Spill: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. One week after welcoming baby Harper May, Karl Stefanovic has given his most bizarre interview yet.

Today Show host Karl Stefanovic has just given his first interview since he and wife Jasmine Yarbrough welcomed their daughter, Harper May into the world.

And it was interesting, to say the least.

Last night, Karl was was interviewed by Lewie “Dunni” Dunn, host of the controversial Instagram account Brown Cardigan, on Instagram Live.

They discussed how he recently became a dad, that infamous post-Logie interview and then did a shot of whiskey.

And no, he did not get clearance for the latter from Channel Nine.

“I haven’t cleared this with [publicist] Vic [Buchan] at Channel 9 and she’ll probably get very angry, but I’ll have a shot with you,” began Karl.

He explained that since the birth of Harper May, he and Jasmine have had a “very busy week”.

He also explained how he ended up in front of the camera after the Logies.

“It was 4am and we started at 5am. One of my best friends said, ‘We have a very big decision to make tonight, we keep going or we go to sleep?'” he said.

“I said, ‘We should go to bed’. I went to bed and it was a big mistake.”