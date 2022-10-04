Fatphobia and a "cruel" legacy: Why everyone is talking about the 2023 Met Gala theme.

The Met Gala 2023 theme has just been announced, and it's already causing controversy.

Making the announcement on September 30, the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute confirmed that next year's theme will be 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'.

The event will pay tribute to the longtime creative director of Chanel following his passing in 2019. He died from pancreatic cancer, aged 85.

The prolific designer spent 30 years at the helm of the iconic fashion house; but the man behind the dark sunglasses and white ponytail had a complicated legacy that some don't think should be celebrated.

British presenter and podcast host Jameela Jamil made an impassioned post on her Instagram damning the decision, writing: "Karl Lagerfeld is the theme for the entire Met Gala next year. This man... was indeed, supremely talented, but used his platform is such a distinctly hateful way, mostly towards women, so repeatedly and up until the last years of his life, showing no remorse, offering no atonement, no apology, no help to groups he attacked... there was no explanation for his cruel outbursts."

"Why is THIS who we celebrate when there are so many AMAZING designers out there who aren't bigoted white men?" she continued.

"Sorry, but no. This isn't the 90s. We didn't fight all this sh*t just to throw it all away because some white guy made some pretty clothes for people's skinny faves... come on now."

