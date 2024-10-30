After watching a movie, this Perth woman decided to fake her own death. She almost got away with it.

Karen Salkilld was watching a movie when she got the idea that would land her in jail.

The Perth-based fitness instructor felt trapped in huge debt, and saw only one way out — faking her own death.

In 2023, Salkilld claimed she died in a car crash in Broome to secure a big insurance payout.

And she almost got away with it.

The 43-year-old started a life insurance claim, lodging falsified documents — including a death certificate, funeral documentation, and a letter from the coroner's court.

A week later, the insurance company paid more than $700,000 into a bank account opened by Salkilld in her ex-partner's name.

She had been in a relationship with the woman for several years, and both had remained friendly following their separation three years ago.

As Salkilld had access to her ex's ID documents, having previously travelled overseas together, she superimposed her own face on her former partner's drivers licence and passport, and created an email account.