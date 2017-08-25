The landmark sentence handed down to Karen Chetcuti's murderer.

A man who kidnapped, tortured and brutally murdered Victorian mother-of-two Karen Chetcuti has been jailed for life without the chance of parole.

50-year-old Michael Cardamone attacked his well-liked neighbour at her rural Whorouly home and held her prisoner for several hours before burning her to death in remote bushland in January 2016.

Supreme Court Justice Lex Lasry on Friday sentenced Cardamone to life in prison with no minimum term for the “extraordinarily vicious, callous and thoroughly unprovoked” murder, meaning the killer will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

"To refuse (a minimum term) is is an exceptional step and a dreadful punishment, but this is a dreadful crime," the judge said during sentencing at Wangaratta.

"Sometimes a step towards mercy is too difficult to take," Lasry said.

"I believed I had ceased to be amazed by the level of violence that men are capable of towards women. But what you did to Karen Chetcuti ... did indeed amaze me."

Ms Chetcuti's body was discovered by search teams near Lake Buffalo on January 17, 2016, five days after the 49-year-old first went missing.