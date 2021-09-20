4:30am starts and full glam every single day: The Kardashians’ morning routines are... a lot.

While many of us are still dreaming and rolling around in bed at 4:30am, the Kardashians are already up and kick-starting their day.

It appears there are rules that every Kardashian-Jenner must follow in order to stay on top of their game, and that includes a wake-up regime that would leave even the most disciplined of us struggling to keep up.

From 4:30am wake-up calls to homemade apple tea, here are the morning routines of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Kim Kardashian never has a “late” morning.

Kim may be awake freakishly early, but surprisingly she is not the first one up to welcome the morning in. The mother-of-four told Poosh she is awake at 5:45am on the dot, so she can be ready for her 6am workout.

Her days are usually filled up by school drop offs, studying for her law degree and back-to-back meetings.

“Let’s say it’s a school day. I’ll wake the kids up at 7:05am, and we’ll all have breakfast together,” she says.

“I’ll get the kids ready and then take them to school, come back, and start my day.”

Kim is one busy woman.