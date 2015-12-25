Christmas can be a difficult time of year for many families, but you know what we can all be grateful for?

The fact that we’re not Rob Kardashian.

You know those annoying relatives who you have to see at Christmas and are just so, “me, me, me!” the whole time?

Imagine having three thousand raven-haired, Internet-famous sisters. You thought drunk Uncle George was a drag? Try having a dinner-table conversation with an entire family pouting into their iPhones.

And Kanye West won’t be any help to him.

Kim Kardashian’s husband has issued strict instructions via Twitter to stay the hell out of his face until he’s completed his latest fashion and music visions.

“I’m finishing my album and my next collection,” he informed everyone, and one gets the feeling Kim and North are not excluded from this edict.

“No offense to anyone… I’m asking everyone DON’T ASK ME FOR ANYTHING TILL AFTER I’M FINISHED WITH MY ALBUM.”

Like, don’t even ask him to pass the roast potatoes, Rob.

This year’s Kris-mas is already in full swing for the Kardashian-Jenners. Their social media accounts reveal what’s in store for Rob Kardashian this festive season.

His family members will each try to outdo each other’s Christmas trees, which we not created by families listening to Christmas carols and drinking egg nog, but rather harried assistants and professional stylists.