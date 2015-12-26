celebrity

Take a look at the Kardashian's Kris-mas.

How was your Christmas Day? Good?

Saaaame! I plonked myself in one of mum’s plastic deck chairs and didn’t move for about three hours. I ate a lot of turkey, potato salad and good ol’ Sara Lee’s Bavarian cake and currently look like I’m about 26 months pregnant.

And I’m betting your family Christmas was pretty much the same.

But there’s one family who is hellbent on throwing the biggest, besterest Christmas celebrations every year.

A family who doesn’t settle for plastic chairs or frozen desserts. A family who is really only using Christmas to show us all how #glamorous and #festive they are, while the rest of us attempt to stalk them on Instagram and simultaneously devour a plate of nan’s pav (tricky).

The most glam fam is the Kardashians, of course.

Watch Khloe spending some quality time with her niece and nephew this morning (post continues after video).

Video via Khloe Kardashian

For Kris’s clan, nothing is too extravagant or too expensive. ESPECIALLY when it comes to Christmas Kris-Mas.

Here are all the 2015 Kardashian Kris-mas moments. You’re welcome.

To kick things off, here are some totally normal-sized and not at all overstated Krissy trees:

momma’s house ???? CHRISTMAS

A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Dec 24, 2015 at 12:50pm PST

And some Krissy stockings that were DEFINITELY not from the Reject Shop like mine were. Again, they’re missing out because what’s better than a $10 stocking filled with chocolate? Nothing. Nothing is better than a $10 stocking filled with chocolate.

I guess Penelope and North are the only nice ones ???? Merry Christmas! ???? A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Dec 25, 2015 at 10:16am PST

Then there were the Kris-mas Eve party outfits, which I’m gonna guess were Balmain like everything else in the Kardashian wardrobe.

Here’s Kylie and Kris looking sparkly and festive:

Like mother like daughter

A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 24, 2015 at 8:13pm PST

And Kendall opting for a playsuit:

girly xmas ???????? A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Dec 25, 2015 at 11:55am PST

And Khloe opting for quite the glittery one-piece:

I found a picture with Santa!!! I loved my jumpsuit last night!!! @michaelcostello had me looking right ????

A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 25, 2015 at 7:39am PST

The Kardashian Klan even had a celeb gatecrasher of the Unorthodox-Dancer-Variety.

Me, my mom, and a photobomb   A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 24, 2015 at 10:32pm PST

Christmas Day was a little more low-key, with Khloe still rocking a onesie, but this time with slightly less sequins.

Merry Christmas to everyone!!!

A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 25, 2015 at 1:02pm PST

And more peace-signs.

What’s your take on the Kardashian Kris-Mas? Amazing or overdone?

