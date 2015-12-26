Take a look at the Kardashian's Kris-mas.

How was your Christmas Day? Good?

Saaaame! I plonked myself in one of mum’s plastic deck chairs and didn’t move for about three hours. I ate a lot of turkey, potato salad and good ol’ Sara Lee’s Bavarian cake and currently look like I’m about 26 months pregnant.

And I’m betting your family Christmas was pretty much the same.

But there’s one family who is hellbent on throwing the biggest, besterest Christmas celebrations every year.

A family who doesn’t settle for plastic chairs or frozen desserts. A family who is really only using Christmas to show us all how #glamorous and #festive they are, while the rest of us attempt to stalk them on Instagram and simultaneously devour a plate of nan’s pav (tricky).

The most glam fam is the Kardashians, of course.

Watch Khloe spending some quality time with her niece and nephew this morning (post continues after video).

For Kris’s clan, nothing is too extravagant or too expensive. ESPECIALLY when it comes to Christmas Kris-Mas.

Here are all the 2015 Kardashian Kris-mas moments. You’re welcome.

To kick things off, here are some totally normal-sized and not at all overstated Krissy trees: