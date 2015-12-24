The Kardashians' annual Khristmas Kard is a bit light on Kardashians.

This year’s annual Kardashian Christmas card is finally here and it hasn’t got a single Kardashian on it. Not one.

There’s a West and three Disicks, but not a single bloody Kardashian.

Where are Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney? Christ, I’d settle for a Kendall and a Kylie Jenner.

Instead we get this adorable nonsense:

CHRISTMAS CARD 2015 pic.twitter.com/TJ89F9NWJt — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 23, 2015

God, it is adorable though, isn’t it?

I am loving North West’s lil bun and Kourtney’s three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, are looking positively angelic.

I guess it’s more of a Kid-ashian Christmas card this year. Or should that be Kardashian Kid-mas Kard?

Look whatever, it’s grown on me.

After all:

ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 23, 2015

Right?

One more question though: Where the eff is Saint?

Not yet encountered the OTT brilliance of the annual Kardashian Chrissy card? Let’s take a look back through the archives:

Rob-Kardashian Oh Khloe, I know this hair well. I had this hair, too. I FEEL YOUR PAIN.

article-0-0C861035000005DC-980_634x430 The 80's were all about that big-hair-glamour. WORK IT.

article-0-0C861031000005DC-725_634x453 Rob, his second wife Ellen Pierson, and his four kids casually lying on carpeted stairs. Super casual.

4-kris-jenner-is-bringing-sexy-back-fb The canadian tuxedo has never looked so intense. Speaking of intense, LOOK AT KRIS JENNER'S FACE.

18j0nth89vgxsjpg I don't even know half the people in this photo, but who cares, because I'm too busy checking out these Clueless inspired getups. Knee-high socks? Yes please.

article-0-0C861015000005DC-494_634x483 The Kardashian-Jenners workshop what they would look like as a motorcycle gang.

kardashian-family-holiday-card-2010 Like a super fancy Brady Bunch, right?

518528684_c_o Back in 2010, when things were all white for the Kardashian-Jenners.

o-KARDASHIANKARD-facebook The first year that the Christmas cards graduated from being cute and festive to oh-so-fashionnnn.

kardashian-christmas-card-k82nrdrt The infamous 2013 David LaChapelle Christmas card.