entertainment

The Kardashians' annual Khristmas Kard is a bit light on Kardashians.

This year’s annual Kardashian Christmas card is finally here and it hasn’t got a single Kardashian on it. Not one.

There’s a West and three Disicks, but not a single bloody Kardashian.

Where are Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney? Christ, I’d settle for a Kendall and a Kylie Jenner.

Instead we get this adorable nonsense:

God, it is adorable though, isn’t it?

I am loving North West’s lil bun and Kourtney’s three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, are looking positively angelic.

I guess it’s more of a Kid-ashian Christmas card this year. Or should that be Kardashian Kid-mas Kard?

Look whatever, it’s grown on me.

After all:

Right?

One more question though: Where the eff is Saint?

Not yet encountered the OTT brilliance of the annual Kardashian Chrissy card? Let’s take a look back through the archives:
Rob-KardashianOh Khloe, I know this hair well. I had this hair, too. I FEEL YOUR PAIN.
article-0-0C861035000005DC-980_634x430The 80's were all about that big-hair-glamour. WORK IT.
article-0-0C861031000005DC-725_634x453Rob, his second wife Ellen Pierson, and his four kids casually lying on carpeted stairs. Super casual.
4-kris-jenner-is-bringing-sexy-back-fbThe canadian tuxedo has never looked so intense. Speaking of intense, LOOK AT KRIS JENNER'S FACE.
18j0nth89vgxsjpgI don't even know half the people in this photo, but who cares, because I'm too busy checking out these Clueless inspired getups. Knee-high socks? Yes please.
article-0-0C861015000005DC-494_634x483The Kardashian-Jenners workshop what they would look like as a motorcycle gang.
kardashian-family-holiday-card-2010Like a super fancy Brady Bunch, right?
518528684_c_oBack in 2010, when things were all white for the Kardashian-Jenners.
o-KARDASHIANKARD-facebookThe first year that the Christmas cards graduated from being cute and festive to oh-so-fashionnnn.
kardashian-christmas-card-k82nrdrtThe infamous 2013 David LaChapelle Christmas card.
kardashian-christmas-card-vrlwo5a7Ladies in red as we see Kylie and Kendall begin to grow up.
Tags:
    Leave a comment
    Listen Now
    00:00

    The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

    Mamamia Recaps
    News
    Entertainment
    Lifestyle
    Parents
    Work & Money
    Relationships
    00:00 / ???