The Kardashians' annual Khristmas Kard is a bit light on Kardashians.

This year’s annual Kardashian Christmas card is finally here and it hasn’t got a single Kardashian on it. Not one.
There’s a West and three Disicks, but not a single bloody Kardashian.
Where are Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney? Christ, I’d settle for a Kendall and a Kylie Jenner.
Instead we get this adorable nonsense:
God, it is adorable though, isn’t it?
I am loving North West’s lil bun and Kourtney’s three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, are looking positively angelic.
I guess it’s more of a Kid-ashian Christmas card this year. Or should that be Kardashian Kid-mas Kard?
Look whatever, it’s grown on me.
After all:
Right?
One more question though: Where the eff is Saint?
Not yet encountered the OTT brilliance of the annual Kardashian Chrissy card? Let’s take a look back through the archives: