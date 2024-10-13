4 months ago, Kanye West’s ex-assistant filed a lawsuit. The new allegations are even worse.

This story includes allegations of sexual assault that may be distressing to some readers.

Kanye West is now being sued by his ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her during a studio session with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

These new claims, laid out in California court documents, come after Pisciotta's initial lawsuit against the rapper. In June, she filed a lawsuit that accused West of sexual harassment, breach of contract and wrongful termination, as well as several other claims.

In the amended lawsuit, which was filed on October 8 and obtained by TMZ, Pisciotta claimed that she was invited to a studio session co-hosted by Combs.

Her suit alleges that "drinks were served to her and others in attendance," which was "followed by an announcement that everybody had to drink, if they wanted to stay".

Lauren Pisciotta. Image: Instagram/laurenpisciotta