Kanye West's curious Valentine's tribute to Kim Kardashian has everyone asking, BUT WHY?

God we love a Kardashian-Jenner-West Instagram comeback, don’t we?

Earlier this week, it was new mum, Kylie Jenner who made her return to social media with a snap in her Bentley.

Now, older brother-in-law Kanye West has decided to jump back on the Instagram wagon.

Watch: Kanye West’s cuious Instagram posts.

Video by MWN

After quitting Instagram in March 2017, the rapper brought his account @kanyewest out of retirement on Thursday to post a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to wife Kim Kardashian.

“Happy Valentines Day babe,” what appears to be a piece of plain white card folded in half read.

Minimalist, yet chic. (‘Valentine’s’ is also missing an apostrophe, but never mind.)

What happened next, though, was quite bizarre.

Over the course of a few hours, West posted 55 photos of famous couples. Most of whom aren’t together anymore, while some have unfortunately passed on.

The list includes:

Madonna and Sean Penn, Barack and Michelle Obama, Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere, Kate Moss and Johnny Depp, Aaliyah and Tupac, Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, Princess Diana and Prince Charles, Rose McGowan and Marilyn Manson, Brooke Shields and Michael Jackson, Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio, Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis…