Why the new allegations against Kanye West play such a huge role in the Sean 'Diddy' Combs case.



TMZ.

Even before these fresh allegations against Kanye, an old interview resurfaced which suggests something sinister was going on between the music moguls, Ye and Diddy.

The video came off the back of Diddy already facing allegations a few years back in 2022, with Ye telling the Drink Champs podcast that Diddy was working with the police to strike a deal, referring to him as a "fed".

"The reason why you gotta talk is because you did a deal, you f**king fed!" he said, directing his anger at Diddy.

"That's why you've gotta come at me, because part of the deal for you to be able to do all that and get out of jail is that you promised that you are gonna go pull my card," he ranted.

Earlier this year, a clip of singer Niykee Heaton went viral where she alleged in 2014 she was cornered in a studio and sexually assaulted by both Diddy and Kanye West.

In the video reposted on TikTok by West's ex-girlfriend, Julia Fox, Heaton claims Ye invited her to a studio session to work on her music career.

Niykee alleges that someone put something in her drink and then both Diddy and Kanye pressured Heaton to remove her clothes.

"They were like, 'c'mon! It's just us, we're all just friends let's just see how you look,'" Heaton claimed.

She then alleged that the rappers, who she claims were both intoxicated at the time, then started to tear her clothes off.

"They get to the point where they've ripped my shirt off and I'm almost fully exposed at this point. They're both coming at me," she alleged.

After the other men in the room ignored her pleas for 'help', she claims Diddy and Kanye tried to remove her pants before she managed to run out the exit and take salvation in a dark studio.

"I sat there for like 20, 25 minutes just like crying, like, what the f**k do I do?" Heaton says.

"Stay out of the industry. If you have daughters, make sure to tell them that their idols, they should never meet, and never go to the f**king studio with anyone, even if you're invited there as an artist, unless you have a bodyguard with you."