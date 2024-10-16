Why the new allegations against Kanye West play such a huge role in the Sean 'Diddy' Combs case.

Seemingly every day, more information is coming to light about Sean 'Diddy' Combs' allegations.
And the first famous man to be embroiled in this story is Kanye 'Ye' West. In a lawsuit, West's former assistant has alleged that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by West at Diddy's studio.
She claims that the 'Gold Digger' rapper was the one who ordered the drink to be poured. At the time, Pisciotta said after consuming the drink, she felt "disoriented" and in "less control of her body and speech".
She woke up the next morning feeling ill and unclear over what happened, describing the "immense shame" she felt.
At the time of the alleged incident, West was still married to Kim Kardashian.