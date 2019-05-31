Think what you like about Kanye West. But he's doing us a favour by talking about bipolar.

Kanye West is arguably one of the most famous men in the entire world. Since 2005, the rapper has pretty much reached world domination in terms of album sales, sneaker sales and being able to sell out gigs wherever he goes.

He’s also married to one of the most famous women in the world, Kim Kardashian West, so continues to be the source of intense public interest, and all the speculation that comes with it.

Of course not everyone likes Kanye, who’s what you’d call a force to be reckoned with, and that’s putting it lightly.

From storming the MTV stage to interrupt Taylor Swift to meetings with Donald Trump at the White House (wearing a Make America Great Again cap, no less), Kanye’s attracted his fair share of controversy.

He’s also routinely subjected to a complete character assassination in the tabloids; his Twitter rants and even his mental health being topics to be dissected in great detail.

Which is why it’s so utterly refreshing – and brave – to hear the rapper talk about his mental health struggles by his own admission – something he absolutely doesn’t need to do, but will no doubt shine a light on the continued stigma that comes with having a mental illness.

He even talks about the “stigma of crazy” he’s endured.

Kanye, who’s been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, spoke about his mental health in a new interview with David Letterman, for the second series of the Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

Watch the full trailer for Kanye’s interview with David Letterman. Post continues after video.

“If you don’t take medication every day to keep you at a certain state, you have a potential to ramp up and it can take you to a point where you can even end up in the hospital. And you start acting erratic, as TMZ would put it.

“When you ramp up, it expresses your personality more. You can become almost more adolescent in your expression.

“This is my specific experience that I’ve had over the past two years, because I’ve only been diagnosed for two years now.”