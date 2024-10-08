All the signs that Kanye West and Bianca Censori have broken up.

The two-year marriage of Kanye West and his Australian wife, Bianca Censori, appears to be heading for an early divorce.

The couple have been going strong ever since they were married in December 2022 and haven't left each other's side in the proceeding years.

That's until the last few weeks, when Censori has reportedly flown home to Melbourne to reunite with her family and friends. At the same time, West stayed in Tokyo, Japan.

The husband and wife were last seen together almost three weeks ago on September 20, going shopping in Tokyo with West's sons Saint and Psalm.

Then this week, like clockwork, TMZ has reported that Kanye and Bianca have told 'multiple sources' that they split up 'a few weeks ago' which led to the Yeezy architect returning to Australia.

TMZ noted that there was "no word on what prompted the split or who pulled the plug on the relationship," but added that Kanye has been telling friends that he plans to divorce Bianca and relocate to Tokyo permanently.

The report follows months of controversy surrounding the couple.

Bianca has become known for wearing less and less as her marriage with the rapper continued, with some raising concerns over her being spotted wearing no shoes out in public, or exposing her breasts in multiple avant-garde outfits.