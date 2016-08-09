Terrifying new details about death of 10-year-old boy on world's tallest waterslide.

Caleb Thomas Schwab was killed on Sunday at the Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City.

The 10-year-old was the son of Kansas State representative Scott Schwab and his wife, Michele, who released a heartbreaking statement Sunday night.

“Since the day he was born, he brought abundant joy to our family and all those who he came into contact with,” the Schwabs’ said.

“As we try and mend our home with him no longer with us, we are comforted knowing he believed in his savior, Jesus, and they are forever together now. We will see him another day.”

The boy died while riding the Verrückt waterslide, which is billed as the world’s tallest waterslide, at the Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City.

Verrückt, named after the German for "insane", stands at over 51 metres high, equivalent to 17 stories.

Esteban Castaneda told ABC7 Eyewitness news he had tried to help in the aftermath of the accident.

He told the network he heard booms coming from the slide area and then "saw a body wash down the slide directly after the raft did".

He said while trying to offer assistance a lifeguard told him there was nothing he could do.

It was then he saw the boy appeared to have been decapitated.

Castaneda said his own niece had ridden the slide earlier that day and had told him the velcro straps on her harness had come loose.