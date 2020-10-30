The world rallied around Kangaroo Island after the fires. Now, they need us again.

"There wasn't really time to stop and think about how bad it was all the time," she said. "There were hundreds of animals coming through that needed treatment. So it was just like, 'Okay, well, what can we do?' And all we could do was as much as we could for the wildlife."

The park took in 600 koalas and 150 other animals in the weeks that followed. At their peak, they were caring for 300 koalas at once.

Vets from the local clinic, the Australian Army, Zoos South Australia, RSPCA and beyond came to help, treating burns to their feet, faces and rumps, as well as dehydration, and later starvation.

"We were told to expect somewhere around a 12 per cent survival rate," Dana said, "We got 40 [per cent], so we were pretty happy."

Some 250 koalas were released, and most of the 20 that are still in their care will eventually follow.

Though it was a trying period, the support that followed has buoyed Dana and her team. A GoFundMe page for the Rescue Centre has raised more than $2.6 million.

"It was absolutely incredible. The outpouring of support that we got just blew us away," she said. "Donations came in from around the world — and not just monetary. We had patches and medical supplies and all the different things coming from everywhere… It was crucial to helping us be able to fund the entire rescue operation."

The other recovery effort.

The Wildlife Park is also experiencing a parallel recovery that's happening among Kangaroo Island's tourism and hospitality sector, which has suffered a one-two punch with the fires and the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's been tough. But just like the island itself, industry is beginning to bloom.

As state borders have begun to steadily, cautiously reopen (currently South Australia is welcoming travellers from all states but Victoria), people from around the country have joined locals crossing to KI by ferry or air.