From Kamala Harris to Pierce Brosnan: 10 famous people whose kids you didn't know were models.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.



While most of us are familiar with big-name models with even bigger-name parents (think Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber and Mick Jagger's daughter, Georgia May Jagger), there are a handful of celebrity kids making waves in the modelling world that we weren't across. Until now.

With parents who are already in the spotlight, it's no surprise they're pursuing glittering careers of their own.

Here are 10 celebrities whose kids you probably didn't know were models.

First, quickly watch how celebrities got through isolation. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Kamala Harris

Image: Getty. Last month, Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff turned heads when she wore a Miu Miu coat on Inauguration Day.