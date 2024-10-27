Beyoncé just became the latest celebrity to endorse Kamala Harris. She's in good company.

Beyoncé Knowles has just endorsed Kamala Harris.

Appearing during a campaign rally in her hometown, Houston, Texas, Beyoncé finally announced her position in the upcoming US elections.

After an introduction from her mother, Tina Knowles, Beyoncé appeared hand-in-hand with her former Destiny's Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland, and had a powerful message to share about her support of Kamala Harris.

"I'm not here as a celebrity. I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother. A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in," she said.

"A world where we have the freedom to control our bodies. A world where we're not divided. Our past, our present, our future, merge to meet us here. Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what's possible with no ceilings, no limitations. Imagine our grandmothers, imagine what they feel right now. Those who have lived to see this historic day."

Beyoncé is the latest in a long line of celebrities to endorse Vice-President Harris in the ramp up to the US elections. Here are 20 other celebrities who have endorsed Kamala Harris for president in the 2024 presidential election.

Watch Beyoncé address the crowd at Kamala Harris Rally in Houston, Texas.