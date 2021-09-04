Separate lives and living arrangements: Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's "unconventional" marriage.

Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook have announced their separation after three years of marriage.

Sharing the news via joint statement with People, they said: "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realised that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

The pair added that they have an "immense amount of respect and consideration for one another" and will not be sharing additional information about their split.

The Flight Attendant and The Big Bang Theory actress started dating Karl Cook, a professional equestrian and son of billionaire Scott Cook back in February 2016, after meeting at a horse show.

Cuoco had only recently split from her husband, tennis star Ryan Sweeting, after 21 months of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in June 2016, two months after she started dating Cook.

"I'm trying to slow this one down," she told the New York Post. "And I'm not a slow person. I'm just not! I can't help but want everything right then."