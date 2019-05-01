The police officer who shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond has been found guilty of murder.

-With AAP.
Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor has been found guilty of third degree murder for the shooting death of Australian life coach Justine Ruszczyk Damond.
Noor, 33, had been charged with second degree murder, third degree murder and manslaughter.
The jury of 10 men and two women took less one day to reach their decision to find him guilty of third degree murder and guilty on second degree manslaughter.
He was found not guilty of second degree murder. He was taken into custody straight after the verdicts were read.
Top Comments
The family of Justine have spoken so eloquently in the face of the evil that both she and they have had to endure. This is what real men look like. Thank you for being strong, not just for her but for all of us.
Family of Justine Damond Ruszczyk slam "egregious" police failure | ABC News
https://www.youtube.com/wat...
2 years later............Hopefully there's some justice but who knows, it's America after all.
It's now being used as proof the justice system is racist. Noor is Somali American, he got convicted, the white cops don't.