Justine Damond was shot dead by a police officer in 2017. He has just walked free from prison.

Warning: This post mentions sexual assault and may be triggering for some readers.

Justine Damond was just weeks away from marrying her American fiancé when she called 911 just before midnight on July 15, 2017.

The Australian life coach and yoga instructor had heard a woman screaming and feared a sexual assault was taking place in the alley behind her Minneapolis home.

"I can hear someone out the back and I’m not sure if she’s having sex or being raped," she told the operator over the phone, in transcripts which would later be released after her death.

"I think she just yelled out ‘help’ but it’s difficult. The sound has been going on for a while, but I think, I don’t think she’s enjoying it."

The operator told Damond that officers were on their way to her address.

Eight minutes later, at 11.35 pm, Damond called 911 again to make sure police were still coming to the scene. She confirmed her address and told the operator the woman in question was still screaming.

A police car later arrived outside her home.

Damond approached unarmed, barefoot and dressed in her pyjamas.

Moments later, she was shot dead by Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor.

Noor would later testify that he and his partner, Officer Matthew Harrity, were driving when a loud bang on their police SUV made him fear for their lives.

He said a woman appeared at Harrity's driver's side window and raised her right arm before he fired a shot from the passenger seat to stop what he thought was a threat.

Noor and Harrity later switched on their body cameras after the shot was fired and it captured their attempts to resuscitate Damond, prosecutors later said.