Justin Timberlake's court appearance has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

A judge has chastised Justin Timberlake's lawyer for trying to "poison" the pop star's drink driving trial.

Timberlake, who is part-way through a world tour, appeared virtually from Antwerp, Belgium, dressed in a black button-up shirt. The look on his face said it all.

Justice Carl Irace suspended Timberlake's licence due to his refusal to take a breathalyser test on June 18, when he was arrested for drunk driving.

Answering "yes", to just two questions from Justice Irace, Timberlake pleaded not guilty to the charge, but otherwise remained silent.

The Zoom footage of Timberlake has since gone viral online.

Despite the singer's calm composure, his lawyer, Edward Burke Jr, was threatened with a gag order after the judge accused him of trying to "poison" the trial, citing comments Burke made to the media the previous week.