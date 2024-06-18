Justin Timberlake was the 'Prince of Pop'. Now he's been arrested.

Justin Timberlake, once a beloved child star and boy band sensation, has been arrested in Long Island for driving while intoxicated, allegedly veering across the road through the village of Sag Harbour in the Hamptons.

People reports the singer, 43, was driving back from dinner at an upmarket restaurant when he was handcuffed and placed in police custody.

Timberlake was pulled over after allegedly running a stop sign and swerving into the opposite lane. He was driving a 2025 BMW in Sag Harbor around 12:30am local time on Tuesday. The officer who stopped him determined he was under the influence, according to court documents sighted by CBS.

"His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardised field sobriety tests," read the court papers.

Despite his claim of having only one martini, he was arrested and taken to an East Hampton police station, where he refused to take a breath test.

Later that morning, he was released on bail and charged with a misdemeanour for driving while intoxicated (the American equivalent of a DUI). He is scheduled to appear in court on July 26.

It's not the first time the star has found himself in hot water.

