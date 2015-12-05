Justin Theroux almost died while honeymooning with Jennifer Aniston.

Jennifer Aniston‘s new husband, Justin Theroux, has revealed their honeymoon wasn’t quite as relaxing and romantic as he thought it would be.

Theroux told Live with Kelly and Michael, that while the high-profile couple were honeymooning in Bora Bora (as you do) with the likes of Chelsea Handler and Courtney Cox in August this year, he found himself 40 feet underwater with his oxygen tank in the red and frighteningly close to running out of air.

Justin Theroux on wife Jennifer Aniston. (Post continues after video)

While he tried to employ a litany of emergency hand signals, Theroux claimed the instructor ignored them and urged him to continue with the group. However, thanks to one very good and observant friend, the instructor finally came to his rescue.

“I was using every hand signal I could possibly figure out,” he said, re-enacting the signals he tried to use. “I said, ‘Look.’ And he went, ‘Oh my God, you’re about to die.’