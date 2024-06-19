10 years ago, Justin Ross Harris left his baby son in a hot car. There's so much more to the story.

On June 18, 2014, it was a very warm summer's day in Georgia; well over 30 degrees.

American father Justin 'Ross' Harris was supposed to drop his 22-month-old son Cooper off at day care.

Instead, Harris drove to his place of work — a Home Depot corporate office — and parked his vehicle, leaving Cooper buckled in his rear-facing car seat in the back of the SUV.

Seven hours later, Harris discovered Cooper deceased in the car. Harris has always said it was a terrible accident. He didn't mean to leave his child in the backseat, he completely forgot.

A jury believed otherwise, and convicted Harris of murder in the first degree.

Cooper's mother, Leanna Taylor, doesn't want anything to do with Harris. She feels much anger towards him. But she never thought Harris should spend the rest of his life behind bars.

That's because she has never thought he was guilty of malice or murder.

Video via WSB-TV.

Police were suspicious of Justin Ross Harris from the get-go.

The police estimated that Cooper likely died around noon, two and a half hours after Harris had left him in the car.

Although there was very minimal tangible evidence that Harris had intended to murder his son, prosecutors relied on something else to convince a jury of Harris' guilt.