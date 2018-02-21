Married at First Sight fans have noticed something very odd about Justin's office.

On Monday night’s episode of Married at First Sight, fake millionaire Justin took his wife Carly to see the global headquarters of his business.

To be honest, it was a weird move. It seems like the sort of thing you force a kid to do when they fake sick and you want to make a point, but whatever. Justin thinks his ice cream machine business (which gets more and more ambiguous every episode) is impressive, and he would like to show it off, pls.

But immediately, viewers, as well as Carly, were surprised. The office was… empty and also very… modest? To put it nicely, it just didn’t look like the office of a millionaire. There were inspirational quotes, yes, but no staff, no corner offices, no huge glass windows, no fancy technology and no mahogany furniture.

Essentially, Justin claims to have 500 employees but we think maybe he has none and also doesn't really have a lucrative business.

Which would be fine.

Except that in episode six, when we first met Justin, he was shown walking outside a high-rise building that, it would seem, is definitely not where his office is located.