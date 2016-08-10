Here's what you didn't see on The Hills reunion special.

If there’s one thing the recently released MTV retrospective The Hills: That Was Then, This Is Now has done, it’s reigniting our obsession with the stars of the show.

Now, following the retellings of history by Lauren Conrad, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, the show’s iconic bad boy, Justin Bobby Brescia, has decided he’s also keen to share his version of events.

And unsurprisingly, they’re less than glowing.

Speaking to Broadly, Brescia says life in the spotlight was not something he was ever able to adjust to and described lead protagonist Lauren Conrad as “fucking twisted.”

Justin Bobby and Audrina Patridge in The Hills. Source: Facebook.

"She wasn't the most down-to-earth," Bobby said. "You get a young girl like that, who has been on TV since she was 18, and her whole life's exposed -- how do you get an actual normal person at that point?

"You don't get someone who's down-to-earth and someone who's loving and caring. You get someone who's fucking twisted."

An off-kilter combination of LA biker and pretty boy, Brescia was originally introduced to the show in season three as Audrina Patridge's love interest, but quickly earned himself the role of the no-good villain with a shady agenda.

And for all those reasons, fans loved him.

The problem was though, the feelings were not mutual.

Justin Bobby on The Hills. Source: Facebook.

Within weeks of being introduced on the show, media interest around him and Patridge became relentless.

"I was driving Audrina's brand new Mercedes Coupé and there were like eight to 12 paparazzi sitting out [in] front of her spot," he says. "We were going to go to my place. I was like, 'There's no fucking way these guys are going to find out where I live -- I'm driving'."