Fans are begging Justin Bieber to cancel his UK tour after the Manchester attack.

Fans of Justin Bieber have pleaded for his coming British tour dates to be cancelled, underscoring the potential repercussions to music acts with a young fan base from the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

Canadian heartthrob Bieber, 23, is due to play an open-air concert at London’s Hyde Park in July.

But fans flooded social media saying his appearance should be axed for the safety of fans and the singer.

“Cancel Justin’s concert in the UK, please! We want him to be safe, please,” a person using the handle marhrukhh wrote on the Instagram account of Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun.

Braun also manages Grande, also 23, a former Nickelodeon star whose large female fan base, many of them tweens, were out for her concert in Manchester on Monday night when a suicide bombing killed 22 people and injured dozens.

The singer flew to Florida on Tuesday to spend time with her family, People magazine reported.

Braun and her record company did not return calls on whether the remainder of her world tour, with stops in London and Europe, would go ahead.