Justin Bieber just took a pretty sharp dig at Taylor Swift, and people are furious.

Don’t pretend you haven’t been wondering what Justin Bieber has been up to lately.
Especially when it comes to that whole Kim Kardashian/Kanye West/Taylor Swift mess.
Yes, it’s still going. And yes, practically every celebrity and their dog has weighed in on the saga…except Bieber.
Thankfully, we can now all sleep well at night because Justin Bieber has declared whose side he is on. Phew.
The 22-year-old singer has posted a snap on Instagram, with the caption “Taylor Swift what up”. The only problem?
He’s FaceTiming Kanye West.