Justin Bieber just took a pretty sharp dig at Taylor Swift, and people are furious.

Bieber’s ‘declaration’ comes just days after Kanye West finally spoke publicly about the feud, which started over Taylor’s insistence that she had not approved lyrics mentioning her name in the rapper’s Famous track, despite Kim Kardashian sharing videos on Snapchat that appeared to prove otherwise.

“All I gotta say is, I’m so glad my wife has Snapchat,” he told the crowd as he crashed the stage at a Drake concert.

“Coz now y’all know the truth, and can’t nobody talk shit about ‘Ye no more!” he continued, as the first bars of Famous started playing.

This may come as a surprise to those who thought Bieber was strictly on #TeamTaylor, especially since the singer’s ex, Selena Gomez, is best friends with the Shake It Off singer. You’d think he’d want to stay on her good side, right?

But we can’t ignore the rumour that Taylor was the one who convinced Selena to break up with the Love Yourself singer, supposedly telling her “she could do better”. And the fact that Bieber has been linked romantically to Kim’s older sister, Kourtney.

That didn't stop Bieber's fans from expressing their shock at his "savage" swipe at Swift.

"I used to like you Justin, bye Felicia!" wrote one.

"SAVAGE!!! We hate you Justin" said another.

Now that the world finally knows where Justin Bieber stands, we can put this celebrity feud to rest, right? Please?