Justin and Hailey Bieber have welcomed a baby boy and his name has a secret sweet meaning.

It's official: Justin and Hailey Bieber are now parents.
The couple have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy they named Jack Blues Bieber.
On Friday, August 23, Justin posted an announcement on Instagram, sharing the heartwarming news with his 293 million followers.
The 'Baby' singer shared a sweet photo of Jack's tiny foot, gently cradled by Hailey's hand, with a simple caption: "WELCOME HOME. JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻"
The post quickly racked up millions of likes and comments from fans and friends, congratulating the couple on their new addition. And we couldn't help but notice that noted that the baby's name carries on a bit of a tradition within the Bieber family.