Justin and Hailey Bieber have welcomed a baby boy and his name has a secret sweet meaning.

His initials — JB — are the same as his famous dad's... as well as the 'Baby' singer's father, whose name is Jeremy.

Oh, and that first name? That also happens to be a nod to Justin's dad, whose middle name is Jack. Cute.

The arrival of baby Jack comes just months after Justin and Hailey first announced they were expecting. The couple broke the news back in May with a video on Instagram, where Hailey showcased her growing baby bump in a lace gown during what appeared to be a vow renewal ceremony.

The couple's journey to parenthood has been closely followed by their fans ever since they tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in September 2018.

Hailey had previously spoken in the past about her concerns over raising children in the spotlight, once telling the Sunday Times, "It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

Despite these fears, the model has always expressed her excitement about becoming a mother, and now that day has finally arrived.

