Last night, we watched two kids, aged 11 and 12, give a masterclass in how to lose gracefully.

On Monday night, 11-year-old Georgia was crowned Australia's 2020 Junior MasterChef.

After being whittled down from 14 young chefs, all three of the primary school aged kids left standing in the final round were desperate to win.

As they worked through their nerves and took on their biggest challenge yet - a two-course fine dining meal for four people - they yelled encouragement from their benches to their fellow competitors. Filo, 11, and Carter, 12, both offered their support to Georgia when she realised halfway through making her dessert that one of her elements had collapsed, causing her to burst into tears.

Watch: Georgia ran into trouble in the dessert round.



Video via Ten.

When it came time for the big announcement at the end of the show, they lent over with whispers of "good job" as the judges praised their dishes. They then stood grinning, waiting patiently, for judge Melissa Leong to tell them who would be taking home the coveted trophy and cash prize of $25,000.

As Georgia's name was announced, the camera quickly panned from the shock on her face to the two boys standing beside her.

Both stood grinning with genuine looks of excitement on their faces, hiding any ounce of disappointment they might have been feeling.

They clapped enthusiastically, yelled out "good job" and "you did so well" and accepted defeat graciously and without reserve.