This week 7 people were murdered at an 'Independence Day' parade. Here are some of their stories.

Seven people have been killed and more than three dozen hospitalised after a gunman with a high-powered rifle opened fired at a Fourth of July parade in the US on Monday.

21-year-old Robert Crimo has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder following the shooting, which took place just after 10am in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

According to officials, Crimo planned the attack for weeks and fired more than 70 rounds into the crowd from a rooftop with a rifle he purchased legally. He then dressed in women's clothes to help conceal his identity and blend in with the crowd as he fled.

The shooting - which marred a national day of celebration, commemorating the Declaration of Independence - claimed the lives of 35-year-old Irina McCarthy, 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy, 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo, 88-year-old Stephen Straus, and 63-year-old Jacki Sundheim, a teacher at a Highland Park synagogue, among others.

It's the latest in a long list of mass shootings in the US - there have already been 309 in 2022 alone.

In May, the world was brought to a standstill by the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.

The following month, June, the country notched up another 68 mass shootings with 78 killed.

As details continue to emerge from the latest attack, here are the stories we're hearing about the victims and families left behind.

Two-year-old Aiden McCarthy has been orphaned after attending the parade with his parents.

Irina McCarthy, 35 and Kevin McCarthy, 37, were attending the Fourth of July parade with their two-year-old son, Aiden, when they were both fatally shot.

Kevin was found bleeding on the ground by a stranger named Lauren Silva, who was heading to breakfast with her boyfriend when she heard gunshots.

Image: GoFundMe.