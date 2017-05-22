Julie Goodwin: "Leaving my kids to be on Masterchef made me a better mum".

Julie Goodwin was a micromanager.

In a big way.

At work, at home, in the kitchen and even in the laundry.

“I would peg [my kids’] clothes on the line in size order and colour order and make sure the pegs matched the clothes”.

But everything changed when she was selected from 7000 applicants to appear on Australia’s first season of Masterchef eight years ago.

She won the competition. And she had a win at home, too.

“When I was on Masterchef and [my three sons] were in primary school, it was tough, that was really, really tough to be away. But now the logistic things are easier. The hardest logistical thing now is who’s going to be home for dinner!”

But back then, her boys – in Years 5, 6 and 7 – were confronted with no choice but to ‘grow up’ while mum chased her dream.

“I was gone from home for four-and-a-half-months. Prior to that: micro-manage.”

“I’d make sure everything they wore was clean and everything they wore, matched. And that they were dressed appropriately for their occasions.”

“I got home [from Masterchef] and none of them had pneumonia, none of them had been expelled, none of them had lost all their friends.”

But ‘letting go’ didn’t come easily. Once Julie returned from the competition, it took her a while to realise that home had changed and she needed to change with it.

“I would hear myself nagging [at the kids] and going, “put a cardigan on, put a jumper on before you go outside, it’s cold out there”. I could hear myself and I thought that voice has been absent for all that time and they’re ok so just let it go and stop sweating the small stuff because it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter.”

This is a vast change in gear for a woman who was constantly “needing perfection in things … setting the table … I like things to be a certain way. What I’ve let go of, is [that] other people don’t have to do things a certain way.