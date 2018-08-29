Why everyone is talking about Julie Bishop's heels.

It was all about the shoes. The red satin block pumps, to be more specific.
As Julie Bishop held a press conference to talk about her resignation from Cabinet, the media’s cameras pointed downwards. News stories and social media feeds featured zoomed-in shots of Bishop’s shoes, plus her matching red nails and her sparkly earrings.
Top Comments
All that was missing was a pair of hunter orange socks to match the stilettos - hit that like & subscribe button for more of my fashion tips.
Would there be so much brouhaha if she was male? Would we be talking about Peter Dutton's shoes, Malcolm Turnbull's shirt, Scott Morrison's tie? Why is it whenever a woman is in the public eye her clothes and jewellery are the things we focus on?
No, because every male dresses the same. Apart from tie colour, which is often discussed in reference. In fact Malcolm Turnbull's tie choice was discussed.
Because Julie Bishop has often posted instagram pictures of herself wearing various pieces of jewellery.
They did talk about Malcolm Turnbull's tie...