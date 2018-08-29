Why everyone is talking about Julie Bishop's heels.

Twitter users had a lot to say.

“Julie Bishop’s awesome final power move – she wears red power heels in resignation press conference,” tweeted zanazana.

Several thought Bishop had taken her inspiration from The Wizard Of Oz.

“Wearing red Dorothy shoes ,” wrote Tracey McLeod Howe. “Take me home to Kansas.”

Or maybe not Dorothy…

“Weren't the red shoes from the Wicked Witch of the West?” asked Hamish Barker.

Others didn’t care what the shoes signified. They just wanted them.

“I am bloody living for those shoes, Julie,” wrote Mince Pie-lie. “Who? What? Where?”

Of course, Bishop would have known that her shoes were going to get attention. She would have carefully considered her choice of outfit that day, just as she’s carefully considered all the other choices she’s made in her career.

That’s one of the things that’s made her such a successful politician. And really, isn’t it that success as a politician that we should be talking about right now, not her footwear choices, as fabulous as they might be?

Like her policies or not, Bishop has racked up some impressive achievements in her career.

She’s a stayer. She’s been an MP since 1998, and became deputy leader of the Liberals in 2007, at the end of the Howard/Costello era. She stuck around through three different leaders.

She’s got the hang of diplomacy. She took on the tricky portfolio of foreign affairs in 2013. She got through five years of dealing with China, Russia and even Trump’s America without causing major embarrassment.