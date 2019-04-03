We all need to talk about the glorious dress Julie Bishop wore on Budget night.

Last night the Australian public shunned Married At First Sight and switched over with anticipation to everyone’s favourite yearly viewing: The federal budget.
Lol jk.
But there was at least one person who considered the federal budget 2019 an occasion worth getting excited over (and dressed up for).
Behold: Julie Bishop.
The retiring former foreign minister chose a very sparkly, very blue dress and honestly we cannot look away.
The $1299 Rachel Gilbert dress is described on the designer's website was being "perfect for a special occasion" and HECK YES the last time she needs to be around for a budget qualifies.
Bishop announced her retirement from federal parliament in February and she's doing exactly what all of us want to do when we resign from a job: Rock up to the office in an outfit that is probably not 100% necessary or appropriate but uh, what are they going to do? Fire you? Ha. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Celebrating a budget surplus!???? https://t.co/JShkRwwriR
— Julie Bishop (@JulieBishopMP) April 2, 2019
