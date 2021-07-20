Married for 19 years and 3 kids: Inside Julia Roberts' ultra private family life.

Julia Roberts has graced our screens for over three decades.

From her breakout role in Pretty Woman to leading lady in the iconic film Notting Hill (and many, many other rom coms), Roberts has continued to find success in Hollywood.

But despite her years in the spotlight, Roberts has kept her family life private.

The 53-year-old shares three kids, including twins, with her husband of 19 years, Danny Moder, 52.

Just last week, one of their 16-year-old twins, Hazel, made headlines when she walked the red carpet alongside her father at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

The father-daughter duo attended the premiere of the film Flag Day, where Moder worked as a cinematographer.

Danny and Hazel Moder at the Cannes Film Festival. Image: Getty.

Following Hazel's red carpet debut, we decided to take a look at what else we know about Julia Roberts' family, including her marriage to Danny Moder and her famous niece.

How Julia Roberts met Danny Moder.

Much like her family life, Roberts keeps her relationship with her husband relatively quiet.

The pair met on the set of the 2000 film The Mexican, where Roberts starred alongside Brad Pitt.

Moder was married to makeup artist Vera Steimberg at the time while Roberts was in a relationship with actor Benjamin Bratt.