Julia Morris re-entered the dating scene after 16 years of marriage. She says there are pros and cons.

Julia Morris has been making audiences laugh for the past 34 years.

Acting in House Husbands, hosting Australia's Got Talent and most recently co-hosting I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, Morris is one of Australia's most recognisable TV faces.

As host of I'm a Celebrity, she has two Logie nominations this year, including a nomination for the Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television, alongside her co-host Robert Irwin.

But if you've ever wondered what does Julia Morris' life looks like off-screen, here is everything you need to know.

Watch: Julia Morris, botox and breast cancer. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Inside Julia Morris' family life.

Julia Morris was married to British comedian Dan Thomas for 16 years. The couple met in the early 2000s, and in 2005 they had a Las Vegas wedding on New Year's Eve.

The couple share two children together, Sophie born in 2008 and Ruby born in 2006.

Julia and Dan kept their children out of the spotlight, believing their privacy is important.