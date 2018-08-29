Why the UK can't get enough of this viral Julia Morris I'm A Celebrity clip.

If you’ve ever watched I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, you’ll know all about host Julia Morris’ hilarious introductions.

Along the way she’s introduced herself as everything from a “the thinking man’s Angelina Jolie” to “a recent meat tray winner” and a “seven time Oscar winner”.

But although it’s been almost six months since this year’s Australian season ended, a compilation of the Australian comedian’s introductions is going nuts online – and UK I’m a Celeb fans are loving it.

In fact, they’re loving it so much, they’re even calling for the 50-year-old television presenter to replace host Ant McPartlin on the UK show, as he continues his recovery from prescription drug addiction.

The calls for Morris to replace McPartlin began on Twitter last week, after British comedian Alan Carr and English television presenter Nick Grimshaw retweeted the compilation of genius one-liners.