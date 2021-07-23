Starting again at 42: The incredible true story behind Netflix's My Unorthodox Life.

Julia Haart is one of the most influential names behind the scenes of the fashion and modelling world.

As CEO of Elite World Group, the world's largest modelling network, the 50-year-old designer and entrepreneur lives and breathes the newest trends, the biggest clients and considers herself a 'disrupter' of an industry that is still steeped in out-dated and sexist patterns.

She is the exact mirror-image opposite of the person she was just a decade ago - a married, mother-of-four living a strict ultra-Orthodox Jewish lifestyle that didn't allow her to even wear pants or drive a car, let alone spearhead a fashion and modelling empire.

Her life, and that of her children, is being featured in a new Netflix reality TV series called My Unorthodox Life, as they continue to navigate both their old and new worlds.

But after watching the series, we had to dig deeper into the incredible backstory of Julia Haart.

Here's everything we know:

The life she left behind.

Haart grew up and lived in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community of 'Yeshivishe Heimishe' in Monsey, New York, until she was in her early 40s.

While she loved being Jewish, it was the fundamentalist lifestyle that she eventually broke away from - a world where she says little boys were taught to thank God every morning "for not making me a woman."

As Haart explains: "The women in our community were second-class citizens. We only exist in relation to a man. A woman can't sing because a man might get attracted to her. You can't ride a bicycle because your knees might show and some man might have bad thoughts about you. The women in our community were covered head to toe, and it was your mother's responsibility to teach you modesty. Your entire purpose was not to attract attention."

In her early 40s, Julia Haart completely upended her life and started again. Image: Netflix.