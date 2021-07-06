"He wanted me silenced, he wanted me to be quiet, he wanted me out of the parliament; I mean, he wanted me out of the country," she told the ABC.

"At that time, I thought, I'm challenging him and that was his response. His response was to drag me through this sort of sexist spectrum.

"A narrative that I was this weak, over-emotional woman, to the bully b*tch. That narrative was played all the way through that three months."

Ms Banks says she was also told the prime minister's office was "backgrounding" against her, giving off-the-record briefings to journalists.

She had originally planned to serve out her term on the backbench under Mr Morrison's leadership but instead opted to become an independent, saying she rejected an offer to be posted to New York as a United Nations delegate.

"I had planned to go quietly," she said.

"But because of these attempts to silence me, either by sending me overseas or to convey this narrative about me, I thought 'I'm not going to limp out of this parliament'."

When she decided to serve the rest of her term as an independent, Ms Banks alleges Mr Morrison became "very angry" with her.

“I was under real pressure with reprisals, retribution. There was gaslighting going on,” she said.

“I had called Morrison to get his ‘bully boys’ to back off of me. I said something along those lines.”

A spokesman for the prime minister said Mr Morrison was disappointed Ms Banks quit the party and had several conversations with her to understand what she was going through and what support was available.

"That included support for personal leave so she could take the time to recover from the upset many people suffered during that period," the spokesman told AAP.

"The prime minister absolutely rejects claims about the nature of those conversations."

Ms Banks has described those three months at the end of her time in politics as the most "gut-wrenching, distressing period of my entire career."

Alleged sexual harassment by a cabinet minister.

Ms Banks has alleged she was subjected to an unwanted sexual advance at work by a coalition government cabinet minister when Malcolm Turnbull was prime minister.

During the interview with the ABC on Monday night, she explained, "I was sitting on a couch talking to another MP and then a cabinet minister sat on my right and he did that sort of flippant, ‘How are you?’ And put his hand on my knee and ran it up my leg, on the upper part of my leg and then walked away. I momentarily froze and then sort of walked away from that seat," she said.

"He certainly turned around and looked at me to see if I was going to stay there. I walked away. Went over to where the drinks and snacks were and said to this other female MP, ‘Can you stay talking to me because he made a move on me?’"