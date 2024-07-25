MAFS' Jules and Cam just welcomed their second son and shared the sweet meaning behind his name.

Married At First Sight has produced a few major love stories, and one such fairytale is that of fan favourites Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant.

The couple, who met during season six of the show, have just announced the arrival of their second child, expanding their family to four.

The couple, whose genuine connection on the reality show captured hearts around the nation, shared the happy news on Instagram.

They have previously spoken about their fertility journey before getting pregnant with their second child.

"We've been trying since Ollie was one, and he is now three-and-a-half," Jules said on Stellar Magazine's podcast Something To Talk About.

"We were going into 2024 thinking, 'If it doesn't happen, we will look at IVF'," Jules explained. "But I never lost faith that my body could do this again."

And now, they have that little baby in their arms!

Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant welcome a second child.

Image: Instagram