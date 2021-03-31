5 common myths about juice cleanses that are total BS.

Look, there's nothing wrong with drinking juice. We're not going to get all up in your face for throwing back a little celery number in the morning - no way! You do you, friend.

But when it comes to only downing fruit and vegetable juice as part of a juice cleanse for, like, five days straight in order to 'detox' - there's a lotta misinformation floating around. Like, heaps.

And just to be clear - when it comes to juice cleanses, we're not talking about the carton of Mildura you can pick up from a grocery store. We're talking about the trendy pre-packaged stuff that often hero ingredients like kale, turmeric, spinach, beetroot and ginger. You know the stuff?

For years, these kinds of juice cleanses have been marketed as a way to detox your insides, flush out impurities and rebalance everything. But not everyone agrees that liquid diets are the healthiest route to take on the wellbeing wagon. Especially nutrition and medical experts.

So, we're fishing out the facts. Here are five common misconceptions people have about juice cleanses and what a nutritionist has to say about each.

1. A juice cleanse will detox your body.

Cool thing: You don't need to do this, cause your cute bod is already doing it for you!

The human body is a nifty ol' thing, and is constantly getting rid of toxins (through your kidneys and gastrointestinal tract), so there's really no need to do it... manually.

"It is important to understand that juices do not cleanse the body," said nutritionist Fiona Tuck from Vita-Sol.

Instead of jumping on a juice cleanse, Tuck recommends cutting out ultra-processed foods, rich fatty foods and alcohol, and embracing a healthy and nutritious diet.

Yep, that' ol thing.

"The body is designed to naturally detoxify harmful chemicals, but in order for it to do this it requires a number of important nutrients such as B vitamins, zinc, choline, sulphur, amino acids to name just a few. Greens, cruciferous veggies can help to support liver detoxification, but we also need fibre and protein," she said.