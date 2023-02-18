Judi Dench never had an issue reading scripts or remembering lines. It's become 'impossible'.

For over six decades, not much has gotten in the way of Judi Dench and a good performance.

Her career has earned her 52 award nominations and 18 wins, and she's considered one of Britain's best actresses.

But recently, Dench has admitted that the past 10 years, dealing with a worsening health condition, have been difficult.

Dench's career first began as an appreciation for the theatre. After seeing King Lear with her parents in 1953, she was inspired to pursue set design.

"It was the most incredible set, like an enormous poppadom, and it blew my mind," she told High Profiles in 2022.

"I thought: 'That’s the kind of designer I would like to be'."

Dench started studying to advance her career prospects, but on an impulse, followed her older brother to the Central School of Speech and Drama in London in 1954.

All he'd "ever wanted to be" was an actor, and his passion inspired her.

In 1957, Dench made her acting debut playing Ophelia in an Old Vic Company production of Hamlet. She clearly had a gift and loved it.